Ingrid Delaet Sells 200 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) insider Ingrid Delaet sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ingrid Delaet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Ingrid Delaet sold 1,800 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $252,054.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $36,994.23.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $137.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $89.04 and a one year high of $143.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.05.

Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,710,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,433,000 after buying an additional 150,485 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 270,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,680,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.52.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

