Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.85

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.85 and traded as high as $8.20. Innovative Solutions and Support shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 42,365 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Innovative Solutions and Support from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $142.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $9.31 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 452,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 18,328 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

