Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB) Holdings Cut by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lowered its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned about 0.23% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 257.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,703,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 39.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 16,545 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at approximately $527,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $38.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.67.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

