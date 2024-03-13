Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB) Stock Position Reduced by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lessened its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned about 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 50,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 17,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter.

PFEB opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $556.29 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.97.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

