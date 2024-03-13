Insider Buying: Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Director Acquires 2,635 Shares of Stock

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) Director Neil P. Farmer purchased 2,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $14,861.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,438 shares in the company, valued at $120,910.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Medalist Diversified REIT Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDRR opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average of $5.26. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $7.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Medalist Diversified REIT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medalist Diversified REIT

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Medalist Diversified REIT by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 54,002 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Medalist Diversified REIT by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 30,525 shares during the period. 50.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

