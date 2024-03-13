Insider Buying: Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Insider Acquires 16,670 Shares of Stock

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Gregory purchased 16,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 596 ($7.64) per share, with a total value of £99,353.20 ($127,294.30).

Melrose Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LON:MRO opened at GBX 610 ($7.82) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30,500.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59. Melrose Industries PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 350.65 ($4.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 805.30 ($10.32). The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 595.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 538.81.

Melrose Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. Melrose Industries’s payout ratio is -25,000.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.20) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

