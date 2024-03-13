Insider Selling: Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CAO Sells 19,899 Shares of Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEMGet Free Report) CAO Rahul Shukla sold 19,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $43,578.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,332 shares in the company, valued at $46,717.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rahul Shukla also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 11th, Rahul Shukla sold 21,332 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total transaction of $47,143.72.
  • On Monday, February 26th, Rahul Shukla sold 8,244 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $21,846.60.
  • On Friday, January 19th, Rahul Shukla sold 3,310 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $9,036.30.

Shares of Stem stock opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $320.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.92. Stem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $7.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEM. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the fourth quarter valued at about $392,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new stake in Stem during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Stem by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 108,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 20,294 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Stem by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 559,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 94,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STEM shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Stem from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.64.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

