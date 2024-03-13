Insider Selling: Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CAO Sells 19,899 Shares of Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) CAO Rahul Shukla sold 19,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $43,578.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,332 shares in the company, valued at $46,717.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rahul Shukla also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stem alerts:

On Monday, March 11th, Rahul Shukla sold 21,332 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total transaction of $47,143.72.

On Monday, February 26th, Rahul Shukla sold 8,244 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $21,846.60.

On Friday, January 19th, Rahul Shukla sold 3,310 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $9,036.30.

Stem Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Stem stock opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $320.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.92. Stem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $7.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stem

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEM. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the fourth quarter valued at about $392,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new stake in Stem during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Stem by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 108,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 20,294 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Stem by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 559,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 94,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STEM shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Stem from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.64.

Get Our Latest Report on STEM

Stem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.