Insider Selling: StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Sells 7,858 Shares of Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 7,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $535,208.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,647.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

StoneX Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $67.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $74.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.87.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.46. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $784.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of StoneX Group

About StoneX Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

