Insider Selling: StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Sells 7,858 Shares of Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 7,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $535,208.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,647.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
StoneX Group Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $67.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $74.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.87.
StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.46. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $784.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of StoneX Group
About StoneX Group
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than StoneX Group
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Time to Buy These 3 Underperforming Magnificent Seven Members?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Sea Limited is the One-Stop Digital Consumer Platform of Asia
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- NetApp is Still a Value Play in the Data Management Segment
Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.