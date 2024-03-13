Insider Selling: Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) CFO Sells 849 Shares of Stock

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) CFO John J. Kuch sold 849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $19,951.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Xencor Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.30. Xencor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.49 and a 1 year high of $30.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $44.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 74.90%. The company’s revenue was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XNCR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Xencor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush cut their price target on Xencor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xencor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

Get Our Latest Report on XNCR

Institutional Trading of Xencor

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,385,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,396,000 after purchasing an additional 50,387 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,901,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,981,000 after purchasing an additional 717,401 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,767,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,669,000 after purchasing an additional 115,886 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,599,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,617,000 after purchasing an additional 744,569 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,280,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,484,000 after purchasing an additional 124,117 shares during the period.

About Xencor

(Get Free Report)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.