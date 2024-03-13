Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.10.
Several brokerages have issued reports on INSM. Wolfe Research began coverage on Insmed in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Insmed in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Insmed from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on INSM
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Insmed by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Insmed by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 30,597 shares during the period. Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares during the period.
Insmed Trading Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ INSM opened at $27.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.72. Insmed has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $32.00.
Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insmed Company Profile
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Insmed
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.