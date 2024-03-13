Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSMGet Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.10.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INSM. Wolfe Research began coverage on Insmed in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Insmed in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Insmed from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 6,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $204,205.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,929,721.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $34,216.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,690 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 6,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $204,205.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,929,721.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,001 shares of company stock worth $4,154,791. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Insmed by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Insmed by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 30,597 shares during the period. Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares during the period.

NASDAQ INSM opened at $27.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.72. Insmed has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $32.00.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSMGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

