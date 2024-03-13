Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Shares Gap Up to $8.50

Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.50, but opened at $8.83. Intchains Group shares last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 251 shares changing hands.

Intchains Group Trading Up 9.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intchains Group stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

About Intchains Group

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. It serves distributors, companies, and individuals. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

