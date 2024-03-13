Integra LifeSciences (IART) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ: IART) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/12/2024 – Integra LifeSciences was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/1/2024 – Integra LifeSciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $46.00 to $41.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – Integra LifeSciences had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $55.00 to $49.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – Integra LifeSciences was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IART opened at $35.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.29. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $59.33.

Get Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co alerts:

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Integra LifeSciences

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IART. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 469.5% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 746 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 107.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.