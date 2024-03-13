Integra LifeSciences (IART) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ: IART) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/12/2024 – Integra LifeSciences was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/1/2024 – Integra LifeSciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $46.00 to $41.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/29/2024 – Integra LifeSciences had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $55.00 to $49.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/29/2024 – Integra LifeSciences was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
Integra LifeSciences Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of IART opened at $35.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.29. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $59.33.
Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.
