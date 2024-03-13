Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CL King began coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:IART opened at $35.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $59.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.29.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 248.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 469.5% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 746 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 107.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at $48,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

