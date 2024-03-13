Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 258 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 130.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 30,444 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 92.4% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 6.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 10.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 70,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 11,376 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $795,182.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,456.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $1,071,086.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,947,505.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $795,182.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,456.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,983 shares of company stock worth $13,030,171. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Iron Mountain stock opened at $80.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.44. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $48.94 and a 1 year high of $82.19.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 412.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

