Integrated Advisors Network LLC Grows Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Block during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Block by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Block by 67,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Block by 38.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Up 0.2 %

SQ opened at $81.72 on Wednesday. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $83.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 479.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.68 and its 200 day moving average is $60.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Block in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BTIG Research upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Block from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $8,748,317.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 443,979 shares in the company, valued at $34,705,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $8,748,317.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 443,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,705,838.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,343 shares of company stock worth $18,739,230. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

