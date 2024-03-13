Integrated Advisors Network LLC Grows Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 19.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7,716.5% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 129,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,445,000 after buying an additional 131,180 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.5% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of HLT opened at $207.03 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $129.86 and a one year high of $207.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.56 and a 200 day moving average of $172.19.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.86%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.