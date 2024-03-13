Integrated Advisors Network LLC Lowers Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $294.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.17. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.13 and a 12-month high of $314.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CASY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.22.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Further Reading

