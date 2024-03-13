Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 40 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in ASML by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in ASML by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $962.60.

ASML Stock Up 2.2 %

ASML opened at $984.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,056.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $868.70 and its 200 day moving average is $728.58. The stock has a market cap of $388.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

