Integrated Advisors Network LLC Reduces Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its position in Twilio by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 374.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 27,137 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $62.21 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $78.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.15.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

TWLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Northland Securities cut shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.90.

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $66,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,044 shares in the company, valued at $13,428,561.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $25,515.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,567,858.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,200 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $66,852.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,428,561.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,898 shares of company stock worth $1,796,874. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

