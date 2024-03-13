Integrated Advisors Network LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,259 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 26.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 6.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in EQT by 20.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT opened at $34.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.13. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $45.23. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. EQT had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. EQT’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. EQT’s payout ratio is 14.82%.

Several analysts have commented on EQT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised EQT to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.23.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

