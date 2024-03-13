Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 11,887 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,887 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,374,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,805 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 847.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 691,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 618,670 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 414,097 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 600,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,268,000 after purchasing an additional 334,963 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,486,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,911,000 after purchasing an additional 303,600 shares during the period. 39.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OCSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,166 shares in the company, valued at $224,101.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average of $20.06. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $97.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.70%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

