Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Intellicheck Price Performance

Intellicheck stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. Intellicheck has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.83 million, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intellicheck by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 949,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Intellicheck by 12.8% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 96,439 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intellicheck in the first quarter worth about $735,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intellicheck by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 158,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intellicheck by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 116,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 41,014 shares during the last quarter. 36.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems.

