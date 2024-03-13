Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) Shares to Split on Monday, March 25th

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Free Report) shares are scheduled to split on Monday, March 25th. The 3-2 split was announced on Monday, March 25th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, March 25th.

Interlink Electronics Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of Interlink Electronics stock opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.08 million, a P/E ratio of 123.56 and a beta of 0.93. Interlink Electronics has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $17.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interlink Electronics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Interlink Electronics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,051 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Interlink Electronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Interlink Electronics

Interlink Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, firmware, and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, modules, and products that support cursor control and novel three-dimensional user inputs.

