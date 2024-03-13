International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $151.50

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 151.50 ($1.94) and traded as high as GBX 155.55 ($1.99). International Consolidated Airlines Group shares last traded at GBX 154.05 ($1.97), with a volume of 20,587,282 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on IAG. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.95) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.56) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Up 0.4 %

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 490.60. The company has a market capitalization of £7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 358.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 148.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 151.50.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

Featured Articles

