International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in International Paper were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,403,000 after buying an additional 218,754 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 7.5% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,809,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,952,000 after buying an additional 685,850 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 13.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,811,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,553,000 after buying an additional 1,011,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,732,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,792,000 after buying an additional 215,134 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IP opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.20.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 225.61%.

In related news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $242,764. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Argus downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

