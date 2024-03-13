Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after buying an additional 16,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,591,000 after acquiring an additional 18,999 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at about $349,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 25.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 71.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITCI opened at $64.37 on Wednesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $43.18 and a one year high of $76.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.57.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 30.08% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $429,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 7,345 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $484,549.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,403.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,450 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $429,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 424,047 shares of company stock worth $28,599,096 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.42.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

