Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 112,641 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 59,047 shares.The stock last traded at $49.37 and had previously closed at $49.52.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,855,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,870,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,446,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,476,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,427,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

