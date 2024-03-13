Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Trimmed by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $166.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $166.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

