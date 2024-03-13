Investors Buy High Volume of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 7,172 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 264% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,970 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 160.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 117,553,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,197,000 after acquiring an additional 27,775,050 shares during the last quarter.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 10.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LXRX opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $617.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

