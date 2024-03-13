Investors Purchase High Volume of Allegro MicroSystems Put Options (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 15,308 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 501% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,547 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 13.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,234,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,948,000 after buying an additional 1,121,651 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,400,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,002,000 after buying an additional 38,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,004,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,063,000 after purchasing an additional 123,151 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,152,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,924,000 after purchasing an additional 170,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,052,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,435,000 after purchasing an additional 727,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.71.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Down 2.3 %

ALGM opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average of $29.88. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $53.05.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $254.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 21.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

