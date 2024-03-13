Investors Title (ITIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 15th

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

Investors Title has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.

Investors Title Stock Performance

Shares of Investors Title stock opened at $155.63 on Wednesday. Investors Title has a 52-week low of $127.71 and a 52-week high of $171.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.91 and a 200-day moving average of $153.15.

Institutional Trading of Investors Title

Investors Title ( NASDAQ:ITIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.68 million during the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 8.77%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 47.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 12.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Title during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Investors Title by 28.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Investors Title by 77.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITIC. StockNews.com cut shares of Investors Title from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Investors Title from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

