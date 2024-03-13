Investors Title (ITIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on March 29th

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

Investors Title has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

Investors Title Trading Up 0.1 %

ITIC opened at $155.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $294.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.88. Investors Title has a 12-month low of $127.71 and a 12-month high of $171.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.91 and its 200 day moving average is $153.15.

Institutional Trading of Investors Title

Investors Title ( NASDAQ:ITIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.68 million for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 8.77%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITIC. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Investors Title by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Investors Title by 12.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Investors Title during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Investors Title by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Investors Title by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 38.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITIC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Investors Title from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Investors Title from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

