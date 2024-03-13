iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,408 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $107.99 on Wednesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.46 and a 12-month high of $108.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.31.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.