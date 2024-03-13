iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,230,871,000 after buying an additional 84,907,111 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,496,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 818,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,410,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 776,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 772,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,153,000 after purchasing an additional 282,319 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $266.50 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.42 and a twelve month high of $273.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $253.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

