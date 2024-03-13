iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Purchased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 177,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 81,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 9,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.23. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

