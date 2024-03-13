Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 686,079 Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 686,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,850,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Paramount Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 118,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 65,499 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 408,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,550,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PARA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.84.

Shares of PARA opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.26.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.61%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

