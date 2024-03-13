Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,171 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $8,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays began coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $98.58 on Wednesday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $77.30 and a one year high of $114.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.49 and its 200 day moving average is $88.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

