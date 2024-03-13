Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Reduces Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 65,536 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $9,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 16,643 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $2,304,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Truist Financial cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.36.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $75.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.37 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The company has a market capitalization of $93.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,496.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $146,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,496.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,242 shares of company stock worth $1,277,726 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

