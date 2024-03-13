Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 79,900 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,069,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,900 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.52% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $9,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,473,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,738,000 after buying an additional 2,843,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 26.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,652,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,572 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 14.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,315,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,934 shares during the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 30.3% in the third quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 9,579,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.1% during the second quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 4,896,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,550,000 after acquiring an additional 280,067 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

Shares of SHO opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.21. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $219.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

