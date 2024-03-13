Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 913,107 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,876,469 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 913,107 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 1.27% of Infinera worth $12,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Infinera by 6.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 28,537 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Infinera by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 34,680 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Infinera by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,836,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,263,000 after purchasing an additional 208,779 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Price Performance

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Infinera Co. has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $7.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $392.37 million during the quarter. Infinera had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INFN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.85.

Infinera Profile

(Free Report)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

