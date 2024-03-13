Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Takes $7.46 Million Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 262,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,464,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of Delek US at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 416.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,532,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,164,000 after buying an additional 1,235,752 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,471,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,544,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,990,000 after buying an additional 639,963 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,448,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,176,000 after buying an additional 603,680 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $32,287.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $32,287.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $60,505.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at $539,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,580 shares of company stock valued at $152,088. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DK. StockNews.com lowered Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Delek US from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.22.

Delek US Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 117.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.18). Delek US had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 445.45%.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

