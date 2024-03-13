Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of J. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,175,000 after buying an additional 250,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,488,000 after buying an additional 85,152 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,322,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,631,000 after buying an additional 30,360 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,345,000 after buying an additional 529,557 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,055,000 after buying an additional 304,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.9 %

J stock opened at $149.18 on Wednesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $149.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $817,414.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,527,717. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $817,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,527,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,092 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

J has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.11.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

