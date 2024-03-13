Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Monday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $53.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.49% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on JANX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.
Get Our Latest Report on Janux Therapeutics
Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 979,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after buying an additional 37,202 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 25,404 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 14,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 11,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.
About Janux Therapeutics
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Janux Therapeutics
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.