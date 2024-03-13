Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Monday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $53.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JANX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of JANX stock opened at $38.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.98 and a beta of 4.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.07. Janux Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $58.69.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 979,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after buying an additional 37,202 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 25,404 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 14,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 11,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

