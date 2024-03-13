Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) COO Jeetinder Singh Mahal Sells 900 Shares of Stock

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) COO Jeetinder Singh Mahal sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $23,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,009 shares in the company, valued at $661,237.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:JSPR opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21. Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $8,145,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 4,274,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,092,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,144,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,102,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 112,913 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and novel conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation and ex-vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside of the body prior to transplantation.

