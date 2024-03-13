Jeetinder Singh Mahal Sells 900 Shares of Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Stock

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) COO Jeetinder Singh Mahal sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $23,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,237.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jasper Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JSPR opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.18. Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JSPR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 3,294.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 182,487 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,102,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 112,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 49,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and novel conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation and ex-vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside of the body prior to transplantation.

See Also

