Jeffrey Michael Yurcisin Buys 5,406 Shares of Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Stock

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2024

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROVGet Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Michael Yurcisin purchased 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $10,001.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,772.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Michael Yurcisin also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 8th, Jeffrey Michael Yurcisin purchased 10,417 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $20,208.98.
  • On Thursday, December 14th, Jeffrey Michael Yurcisin purchased 10,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $19,800.00.

Grove Collaborative Trading Down 9.1 %

Shares of NYSE GROV opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Institutional Trading of Grove Collaborative

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NVP Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,872,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Grove Collaborative in the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Grove Collaborative by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 917,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 192,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Grove Collaborative by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 134,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Grove Collaborative in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Grove Collaborative Company Profile

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV)

