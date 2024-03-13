Jeffrey Michael Yurcisin Buys 5,406 Shares of Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Stock

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Michael Yurcisin purchased 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $10,001.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,772.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Jeffrey Michael Yurcisin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 8th, Jeffrey Michael Yurcisin purchased 10,417 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $20,208.98.
- On Thursday, December 14th, Jeffrey Michael Yurcisin purchased 10,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $19,800.00.
Grove Collaborative Trading Down 9.1 %
Shares of NYSE GROV opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.45.
Institutional Trading of Grove Collaborative
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.
Read Our Latest Report on Grove Collaborative
Grove Collaborative Company Profile
Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Grove Collaborative
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 Small-Cap Leaders Poised for Significant Growth
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Can WeightWatchers Regain Its Mojo after Oprah Steps Down?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Time to Buy These 3 Underperforming Magnificent Seven Members?
Receive News & Ratings for Grove Collaborative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grove Collaborative and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.