Jeffrey Michael Yurcisin Buys 5,406 Shares of Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Stock

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Michael Yurcisin purchased 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $10,001.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,772.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Michael Yurcisin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Jeffrey Michael Yurcisin purchased 10,417 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $20,208.98.

On Thursday, December 14th, Jeffrey Michael Yurcisin purchased 10,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $19,800.00.

Grove Collaborative Trading Down 9.1 %

Shares of NYSE GROV opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Institutional Trading of Grove Collaborative

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NVP Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,872,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Grove Collaborative in the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Grove Collaborative by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 917,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 192,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Grove Collaborative by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 134,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Grove Collaborative in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Grove Collaborative Company Profile

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.

