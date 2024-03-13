John A. Schissel Buys 500 Shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Stock

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) Director John A. Schissel bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Centerspace Stock Down 0.4 %

Centerspace stock opened at $56.33 on Wednesday. Centerspace has a twelve month low of $46.74 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.94 million, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Centerspace Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. This is a positive change from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Centerspace from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

Institutional Trading of Centerspace

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Centerspace by 5.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Centerspace by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Centerspace by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centerspace by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Centerspace by 0.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Featured Stories

