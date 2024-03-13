John J. Kuch Sells 849 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Stock

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) CFO John J. Kuch sold 849 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $19,951.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Xencor Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.30. Xencor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.49 and a 12 month high of $30.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $44.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 74.90% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XNCR. Mizuho dropped their price target on Xencor from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Xencor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Xencor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

