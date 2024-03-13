John R. Desjarlais Sells 1,280 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Stock

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) VP John R. Desjarlais sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $30,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 186,433 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,175.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Xencor Stock Performance

Xencor stock opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.30. Xencor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.49 and a 1-year high of $30.21.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $44.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 74.90% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s revenue was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Xencor

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 21,946 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Xencor by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Xencor in the 3rd quarter worth about $707,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Xencor by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 17,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xencor in the 3rd quarter worth about $566,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XNCR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Xencor from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Xencor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.71.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Stories

