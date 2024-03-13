Jonathan Rosset Purchases 21,000 Shares of Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM) Stock

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Rosset purchased 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,800.00.

Jonathan Rosset also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, Jonathan Rosset purchased 12,500 shares of Azimut Exploration stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Jonathan Rosset purchased 20,000 shares of Azimut Exploration stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.

Azimut Exploration Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AZM stock opened at C$0.79 on Wednesday. Azimut Exploration Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.65 and a 12 month high of C$1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.86. The company has a market cap of C$67.46 million, a PE ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 2.27.

About Azimut Exploration

Azimut Exploration ( CVE:AZM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.09 million for the quarter.

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.

